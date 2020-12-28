Trae Young and Grayson Allen tangle on court, take beef to Twitter

Grayson Allen and Trae Young have a long-running beef.
Seriously. They got tangled up, and Young pushed Allen and picked up a technical in the preseason. The two had to be separated in a Summer League game back in 2018. If you go back to their college days, Allen had a reputation for tripping guys (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski even had to discipline him for it).
In Saturday’s Hawks win over the Grizzlies (where Young had 36-points), Trae Young thought Allen intentionally tripped him on a play. After the game, Young took to Twitter and called out Allen, referencing his Duke days:
Damn… tell me what y’all see!! Smh🤦🏽♂️ this gotta stop.! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow pic.twitter.com/AgrPR1qRze
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 27, 2020
Allen went the sarcastic route with his reply.
Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay https://t.co/Uwyl7s2Q2v
— Grayson Allen (@GraysonJAllen) December 27, 2020
We can add nothing to this 50 Cent vs. Ja Rule level beef between Allen and Young. (If you didn’t get it, re-read that last sentence with your sarcastic voice.)
Unfortunately, that’s the only meeting of the Hawks and Grizzlies this season; we will have to wait until next season for this feud’s next chapter.