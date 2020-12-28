Trae Young and Grayson Allen tangle on court, take beef to Twitter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grayson Allen and Trae Young have a long-running beef.

Seriously. They got tangled up, and Young pushed Allen and picked up a technical in the preseason. The two had to be separated in a Summer League game back in 2018. If you go back to their college days, Allen had a reputation for tripping guys (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski even had to discipline him for it).

In Saturday’s Hawks win over the Grizzlies (where Young had 36-points), Trae Young thought Allen intentionally tripped him on a play. After the game, Young took to Twitter and called out Allen, referencing his Duke days:

Allen went the sarcastic route with his reply.

Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay https://t.co/Uwyl7s2Q2v — Grayson Allen (@GraysonJAllen) December 27, 2020

We can add nothing to this 50 Cent vs. Ja Rule level beef between Allen and Young. (If you didn’t get it, re-read that last sentence with your sarcastic voice.)

Unfortunately, that’s the only meeting of the Hawks and Grizzlies this season; we will have to wait until next season for this feud’s next chapter.