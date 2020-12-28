Report: Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie partially tears ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even while emerging into a quality starter, Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie recruited star point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving joined Brooklyn in a package deal with Kevin Durant, another ball-dominant star. Dinwiddie pledged to take a glue-guy role.

But just as the super-charged Nets are getting off the ground, Dinwiddie suffered an ACL injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in the knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Dinwiddie is expected to make full recovery before next season. Tough loss for Nets; Dinwiddie emerged as a starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With $12.3M player option in offseason, Dinwiddie has multiple choices being among the top free agents on the market. https://t.co/NDl7H6fP1J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Dinwiddie missing the rest of the season would be a blow to the Nets, who have championship aspirations. Though not fully unleashed playing with Irving, Dinwiddie is a borderline-All-Star level of player. He also played point guard while Irving sat.

Landry Shamet could move into the starting lineup. As an off-ball 3-point-shooting specialist, he’d fit more cleanly. Or Caris LeVert could start. Brooklyn could also slide Joe Harris from small forward to shooting guard, opening frontcourt options.

Reserves like Taurean Prince, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Bruce Brown and Tyler Johnson can step into large roles. The Nets have good depth.

Dinwiddie has a $12,302,496 player option for next season. That’s a helpful fallback. Dinwiddie also tore his left ACL in college. But I suspect the 27-year-old can still earn more in unrestricted free agency.-

Though a James Harden-Brooklyn trade already seemed unlikely, this is another roadblock to a deal between the Nets and Rockets.