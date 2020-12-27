Watch Damion Lee drain game-winning three as Warriors knock off Bulls

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2020, 11:25 PM EST
There were five seconds left and the Warriors, down two, had a sideline out of bounds. Stephen Curry had 36 points already on the night, is the best shooter the game has ever seen, so you know who is getting the final shot…

Damion Lee?

Damion Lee!

He took the handoff from Kevon Looney and had enough space to get off a clean look at a three.

It was the Warriors’ first win of the season after a brutal opening schedule (at Brooklyn and at Milwaukee), games played without Draymond Green (foot).

Curry hit the 2,500th three pointer of his career in the first quarter, a mark only Ray Allen and Reggie Miller have reached before. Curry also got hot in the third quarter, scoring 13 in the frame. Andrew Wiggins had 19 points for the night on 6-of-15 shooting, but it was the bench that came up big for the Warriors with Eric Paschall scoring 15, Lee scoring 12 with the game-winner, and Jordon Poole scoring 10.

Zach LaVine had 33 for the Bulls (including the shot that would have been the game-winner if not for Lee’s heroics), Lauri Markkanen added 23 and Wendell Carter Jr. had 22. The Bulls fall to 0-3 on the young season with the loss.

