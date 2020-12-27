Knicks’ Robinson, Bullock started game with same No. 23 on back of jerseys

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Knicks organization has been doing things right under new president Leon Rose and coach Tom Thibodeau. There was no overpaying of over-the-hill veterans to eat up cap space this offseason, there has been a smart use of draft picks, no desperation trades, and the Knicks are playing hard and smart for their new coach (keep all that up and the wins will eventually come).

But the Knicks had one pretty funny blunder Saturday: Reggie Bullock had his usual No. 25 on the front of his new City Edition jersey, but he had No. 23 on the back, giving him the same jersey number as Mitchell Robinson.

NBA Twitter picked up the mistake pretty quickly, then the referees did, and the Knicks quickly moved to fix the problem.

The Knicks’ Reggie Bullock had No. 25 on the front of his jersey but No. 23 on the back. Both he and the ref had to laugh 😅 pic.twitter.com/RABuhsv9TX — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020

Even the ref thought that was pretty funny.

The Knicks hung with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half Saturday, but scored just 34 points in the second half and lost 109-89.