James Harden scores 44, but CJ McCollum’s OT three lifts Portland past Houston

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2020, 2:34 AM EST
0 Comments

CJ McCollum went head-to-head with James Harden and came out on top.

McCollum got his 44th point on an overtime three — on his career-high ninth three of the game — that put Portland up two with 6.3 seconds left.

That is an impressive shot, catching a pass below his knees and rising into a smooth three that fell — but it also left time for Harden to tie the game or win it.

Harden — despite all the drama of him coming to training camp late, demanding a trade (including possibly to Portland), and reportedly feuding with teammates —  dropped 44 points and had 17 assists, and with the game on the line had the ball in his hands. After a poor switch from Portland, Harden could have used a step-back three or pulled up from the midrange, but he drove deep into the defense then tried to pass to P.J. Tucker in the dunker’s spot along the baseline, only to have it picked off by Robert Covington.

Newcomer Christian Wood had a strong game for Houston scoring 31. Damian Lillard had 32 for Portland.

Check out more on the Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets
Wall, Cousins, Gordon, Jones all quarantined, out for Rockets’ games...
Rockets star James Harden and Celtics wing Jaylen Brown
Report: James Harden adds Celtics and Trail Blazers to trade list
Rockets star James Harden vs. Trail Blazers
Report: James Harden on track to be available for Rockets’ next game