Atlanta guard Kris Dunn out indefinitely, will have ankle scoped

Atlanta’s defense has been surprisingly good through their first two wins of the season, but the Hawks came into the season banking on Kris Dunn to come in off the bench and lock down guys on the perimeter at key moments in games.

However, Dunn hasn’t set foot on the court this season due to knee issues — and will now miss more time because he needs to have his ankle scoped, the team announced Sunday. There will be no official timeline for a return until after the surgery. Here is the official word from Atlanta:

“While showing steady improvement from the cartilage disruption in his right knee, Dunn began experiencing discomfort in his right ankle and low back as his on-court loads increased. A recent MRI revealed loose cartilage inhibiting his range of motion in the ankle and creating compensations in his knees and low back… Dunn is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove the loose cartilage in his right ankle on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Hospital of Special Surgery.”

Just a scope should not sideline Dunn more than a couple of months at most. They ultimately will need his defense behind and next to Trae Young this season.

Dunn signed as a free agent in Atlanta this offseason, for two years, $10 million, after spending his past three seasons in Chicago.

Atlanta started 2-0 despite not having Dunn or big men Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu in the lineup. Trae Young has been on fire averaging 36.5 points per game and the Hawks have gotten solid play from Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, and Cam Reddish behind him. But they will need the reinforcements as the schedule gets tougher.