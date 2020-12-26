Watch Stephen Curry drain five minutes of corner threes without a miss

By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
0 Comments

One of the amazing, impressive parts of watching an NBA practice/warm-up is watching guys who “can’t shoot” just drain shot after shot from everywhere when not contested and able to shoot in rhythm. In one of the first games I ever attended as a media member, I watched Luke Walton — career 32% from three — drain about 10 corner threes in a row with his legs almost against the courtside chairs off the court pregame. Centers known for their post play hitting 30-foot threes can be a common sight.

So take the best shooter the game has ever seen — Stephen Curry — and let him shoot in rhythm, uncontested warm-up threes, and you get 103 made threes in a row — five minutes of him not missing a shot. Here is the video proof.

NBA players are amazing.