Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drain game-winner, lift Thunder past Hornets

On a rebuilding Oklahoma City team, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be the guy with the ball in his hands with the game on the line.

That worked out pretty well for the Thunder on Saturday. Gilgeous-Alexander took the ball off the inbounds with 9.7 seconds left in the game, pushed the ball up, pulled up from 23 feet and drained the game-winner.

SHAI PULLS UP TO WIN IT FOR THE @okcthunder! pic.twitter.com/d3M0L7yFCQ — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2020

That bucket saved a Thunder team that had blown a 13-point lead in the final 1:50 of the game. Charlotte’s Miles Bridges took over late for Charlotte and scored 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06 — including a pair of threes in the final :30 seconds that had made it a game.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points to lead the Thunder. George Hill added 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, while both Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort scored 15.

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier put in 19 points, while P.J. Washington added 18. LaMelo Ball had 13 coming off the bench.