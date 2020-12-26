Montrezl Harrell’s somersault was best part of NBA Christmas Day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate ended up being a dud. Five games, five blowouts.

The best part of the day may have been Montrezl Harrell‘s somersault.

Harrell’s somersault was too clean 😅 pic.twitter.com/auW0bVxiAP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 26, 2020

Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith missed a three, and Harrell was putting an aggressive box out on Willie Cauley-Stein, when the Dallas center pulled Harrell down — and Harrell executed a Simon Biles-level somersault. Then moved on like it was nothing.

Cauley-Stein was called for a foul on the takedown, but Harrell missed both free throws that followed.

Not that it mattered, the Lakers blew the Mavericks’ doors off and cruised to a win.