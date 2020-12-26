Knicks’ rookie Obi Toppin out 7-10 days with strained calf

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Obi Toppin, the promising young Knicks rookie out of Dayton, will be on the sidelines for at least a week to 10 days with a strained calf, the Knicks announced before tip-off against the 76ers Saturday night.

An MRI confirmed that Obi Toppin has a strained right calf. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 27, 2020

Toppin strained his calf in the Knicks’ opener and the team kept him out of practice on the off days. Coach Tom Thibodeau had said earlier in the day Toppin was doing “better,” but the team will be cautious with its young big man.

Toppin, drafted No. 8 by the Knicks, struggled in the opener (3-of-12 shooting) but has real potential on the offensive end as he adjusts to the NBA game. He can become dangerous as a pick setter who can pop out to the three or roll hard to the rim and finish with a monster dunk (or he can operate out of the dunker’s spot and be a threat). He plays hard, but how good he ultimately becomes will be tied to how much he improves on defense.

Hopefully, we will see him on the court soon.