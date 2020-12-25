Bucks rock Warriors in historically dominant Christmas win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khris Middleton said he was looking forward to going home and eating more fruit snacks with his daughter.

A snack would be appropriate.

Middleton and the Bucks already feasted – on the Warriors.

Milwaukee beat Golden State 138-99 – the second-most-lopsided Christmas game in NBA history.

On Christmas 1960, the Syracuse Nationals beat the New York Knicks 162-100. Otherwise, nobody has dominated on Dec. 25 like the Bucks today. Here are the most-lopsided Christmas games of all-time:

Middleton did his work early then rested late. He scored 31 points in 26 minutes – the first player to score so much in so few minutes on Christmas in the Basketball-Reference database.

The previous high for points while playing 26 or fewer minutes on Christmas? Just 24 (by Wayne Embry in 1967 and Jack Marin in 1971).

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t sharp, but he was impactful. He finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists despite shooting just 4-for-14 from the field and 7-for-15 on free throws. The attention he drew also helped Middleton and other teammates score.

Warriors rookie James Wiseman (18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks) showed his promise, making 3-of-4 3-pointers, snatching a Milwaukee shot straight from the air and elevating quickly for a dunk.

But other Golden State players shot just 17% on 3-pointers. Even Stephen Curry was just 2-for-10 from beyond the arc, though he led the Warriors with 19 points. Golden State’s other three starters – Kelly Oubre, Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall – were 0-for-13 on 3s.

Though questions remain about their ability in crunch time against good opponents, the Bucks continue to show they can dominate bad teams.

Blown out twice in two games, Golden State qualifies right now. Draymond Green returning from injury will help, but he can’t solve all the Warriors’ problems.