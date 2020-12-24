Report: James Harden on track to be available for Rockets’ next game

By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2020, 11:43 AM EST
0 Comments

The NBA fined James Harden $50,000 for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols.

When will the NBA permit the Rockets star to play?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Because he had coronavirus over the summer, Harden is highly likely to continue to test negative. People who previously had coronavirus generally develop a resistance to it.

This means Harden will miss no games and therefore forfeit no additional salary. He would have been docked $572,985 for each game missed. Houston’s season opener, originally scheduled for yesterday, was postponed due to coronavirus issues among other Rockets players.

Of course, Harden still wants to be traded. So, there will be plenty of attention on how much he gives Houston.

But at least he’ll be allowed to play against the Trail Blazers on Saturday.