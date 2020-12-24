Raptors have losing record for first time in nearly seven years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roy Hibbert led the Pacers with 22 points, and Danny Granger added 13 off the bench in an 86-79 win over the Raptors on Jan. 7, 2014. The loss dropped Toronto to 16-17.

That was the last time the Raptors had a losing record.

Until now.

Toronto lost to the Pelicans 113-99 yesterday, falling to a completely foreign 0-1.

The Raptors had gone 6 years, 11 months and 16 days since their last losing record. That’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Knicks went more than seven years between losing records in the 90s. The Celtics went nearly seven years without a losing record during their late 50s/early 60s dynasty. The Lakers also went nearly seven years without a losing record in a streak that began shortly before Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant arrived in Los Angeles.

Here are the longest amounts of time between games that gave a team a losing record:

How did the Raptors do it? Four reasons stand out: