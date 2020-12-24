Nuggets collapse, Buddy Hield tips in game-winner for Kings

The Nuggets had the ball and a two-point lead with 12 seconds left and the shot clock off. Denver didn’t miss a free throw or let the Kings make a 3-pointer.
But the Nuggets still found a way to lose.
Denver wing Will Barton attempted a layup rather than waiting to get fouled, and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox blocked him from behind. Harrison Barnes drove for a score to tie the game.
The Nuggets had another chance with six seconds left, but Barnes stole the ball from Nikola Jokic. Barnes pushed ahead again and rose for a dunk. Barton – trying to redeem himself – caught up and blocked Barnes from behind.
But Buddy Hield followed with a buzzer-beating tip-in that gave the Kings a 124-122 overtime win.