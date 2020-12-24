Ja Morant scores 44 points, including self-alley-oop (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ja Morant is special.

In an inspiring follow to his Rookie of the Year award, Morant scored 44 points last night, including the above alley-oop to himself off the backboard. Though the Grizzlies lost to the Spurs (131-119), Morant showed why the future is bright in Memphis.

Terry Rozier also scored 42 points in the Hornets’ 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers yesterday.

This is just the third year in NBA history two players scored more than 40 points in their season openers:

2020:

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies): 44 points

Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets): 42 points

1973:

Tiny Archibald (Kansas City-Omaha Kings): 42 points

Lou Hudson (Atlanta Hawks): 41 points

1962: