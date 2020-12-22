Watch Lakers get championship rings in fanless but emotional ceremony

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — It felt bizarre, watching the Lakers get their championship rings in a socially-distanced ceremony inside an empty Staples Center, with NBA Commissioner and Adam Silver and team owner Jeanie Buss talking about repeating the ceremony when fans could again fill the building. The Lakers’ 17th banner is up at Staples Center, but with a sign over it that says “Stay Tuned Lakers Family” — the formal unveiling will come later, again with fans in the building.

It didn’t make it any less emotional.

Using family members in pre-recorded messages shown on the scoreboard above the court, the Lakers passed out rings to their championship team from 2020. It is some serious bling.

This is what it's all about 💍 pic.twitter.com/kZlYMYb93X — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2020

LeBron James heard from his family, but also students at his I Promise school in Akron.

.@KingJames’ family and students from the @IPROMISESchool congratulate him on his 4th ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/aXFEywXFaO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020

Here are some other highlights of the night. You can see a video of the entire ceremony above.

AD's family congratulates him on his first championship ring 💍🏆 pic.twitter.com/pMMDY8YLur — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020

Giannis & Thanasis congratulate their brother Kostas on his Lakers championship ring 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rb6XGCbUZZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020

Ring No. 4 💍 pic.twitter.com/8MouPClEey — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020

The night’s emotions clearly hit the Lakers, who came out a little flat to start their season opener against the Clippers.