PBT Podcast: NBA season preview, who wins MVP? Do Lakers repeat?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo going to win his third straight MVP award, or can a first-timer such as Luka Doncic pick up the award this year?

Is No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards going to be Rookie of the Year?

And is there any team in the West — or the East for that matter — that can rise up and knock LeBron James and the Lakers off the mountain top?

It’s NBA season preview time, and myself and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports dive into all of this, make our predictions (and yes, both of us have the Lakers going back-to-back — but it’s not going to be easy).

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.