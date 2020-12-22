PBT Podcast: NBA season preview, who wins MVP? Do Lakers repeat?

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2020, 7:54 PM EST
0 Comments

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo going to win his third straight MVP award, or can a first-timer such as Luka Doncic pick up the award this year?

Is No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards going to be Rookie of the Year?

And is there any team in the West — or the East for that matter — that can rise up and knock LeBron James and the Lakers off the mountain top?

It’s NBA season preview time, and myself and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports dive into all of this, make our predictions (and yes, both of us have the Lakers going back-to-back — but it’s not going to be easy).

