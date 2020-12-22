Nets have a shot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

This Nets season will be an adventure.

Brooklyn has:

The Nets could carve up opponents, carve up each other or both. There are so many jagged edges in this mix.

But nothing smooths potential rough spots like good outside shooting. Good outside shooting creates space. Good outside shooting promotes ball movement. Good outside shooting gives everyone room to operate.

Brooklyn got a couple good outside shooters, re-signing wing Joe Harris and trading for shooting guard Landry Shamet.

Harris’ four-year, $72 million contract is quite expensive. Add the resulting luxury tax, and Nets owner Joe Tsai deserves commendation for paying up. Harris is one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters and holds up defensively. He perfectly complement stars (like Durant and Irving). With Harris’ Bird Rights but no cap space even if he left, Brooklyn had precisely one way to get a player anywhere near this good – paying Harris.

The Nets also traded the No. 19 pick for Shamet in a three-way trade with the Clippers and Pistons. Shamet is also adept at coming off screens, and his release is lightning quick from beyond the arc. Brooklyn could’ve instead gotten Luke Kennard (who went to L.A. in the deal), but with Durant, Irving, LeVert and Dinwiddie, the Nets didn’t need Kennard’s playmaking. With two relatively cheap years remaining rather than Kennard’s one, Shamet – more of a specialist – was just fine.

Brooklyn acquired defensive specialist guard Bruce Brown from Detroit for a second-rounder. Though not a shooter himself, he hounds opponents on the perimeter.

Jeff Green (one year, minimum) looks like a savvy signing – if the Nets play him at center. That’s where he has made the most positive contributions late in his career, in part because that’s where he’s a plus shooter.

The Nets made their big splash last year. More than anything, they just had to wait for Durant and Irving to get healthy – and hope everything meshes.

There will probably be significant dilemmas that emerge throughout the season.

But by getting a surplus of outside shooting (and a couple other potentially helpful role players), Brooklyn gives itself a better chance of succeeding.

Offseason grade: C+