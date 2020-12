Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman graded every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Atlanta Hawks: B-

Boston Celtics: D-

Brooklyn Nets: C+

Charlotte Hornets: B-

Chicago Bulls: C

Cleveland Cavaliers: C

Dallas Mavericks: C

Denver Nuggets: D

Detroit Pistons: D

Golden State Warriors: F

Houston Rockets: D-

Indiana Pacers: C

L.A. Clippers: B

Los Angeles Lakers: B+

Memphis Grizzlies: C+

Miami Heat: C-

Milwaukee Bucks: A+

Minnesota Timberwolves: C+

New Orleans Pelicans: B

New York Knicks: C-

Oklahoma City Thunder: A-

Orlando Magic: C

Philadelphia 76ers: B

Phoenix Suns: B+

Portland Trail Blazers: B

Sacramento Kings: B-

San Antonio Spurs: C+

Toronto Raptors: C-

Utah Jazz: C+

Washington Wizards: C+