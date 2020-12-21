Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley pleads guilty to threats of violence

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was charged with two felonies stemming from a September incident in which Beasley allegedly pointed a gun at a family that parked near his home.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has entered guilty plea for threats of violence from October charges, and his felony drug charges were dismissed, his attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2020

Any potential jail, or home confinement, will not exceed 120 days and will be served at end of 2020-21 season, his attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga say. Upon successful completion of probation, the threat of violence charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. https://t.co/w8E7VhPnC9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2020

The Collective Bargaining Agreement states:

When a player is convicted of (including a plea of guilty, no contest, or nolo contendere to) a violent felony, he shall immediately be suspended by the NBA for a minimum of ten (10) games.

A different section of the CBA defines “violent conduct” to include “any conduct involving the use or threat of physical violence or the use of, or threat to use, a deadly weapon.”

It’s unclear whether this qualifies as a violent felony, including because the charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor if Beasley successfully completes his probation.

But Beasley seemingly faces a 10-plus-game suspension.

If Minnesota advances in the playoffs, a 120-day confinement could run into the the start of the 2021-22 season. Obviously, the Timberwolves are unlikely to go that far. But even if they miss the postseason entirely, that’d cut into Beasley’s offseason training.

Beasley was also accused of pointing a gun in the general direction of his son.

He signed a four-year, $60 million contract this offseason.