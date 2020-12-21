Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley pleads guilty to threats of violence

By Dan FeldmanDec 21, 2020, 5:21 PM EST
Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley
Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was charged with two felonies stemming from a September incident in which Beasley allegedly pointed a gun at a family that parked near his home.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Collective Bargaining Agreement states:

When a player is convicted of (including a plea of guilty, no contest, or nolo contendere to) a violent felony, he shall immediately be suspended by the NBA for a minimum of ten (10) games.

A different section of the CBA defines “violent conduct” to include “any conduct involving the use or threat of physical violence or the use of, or threat to use, a deadly weapon.”

It’s unclear whether this qualifies as a violent felony, including because the charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor if Beasley successfully completes his probation.

But Beasley seemingly faces a 10-plus-game suspension.

If Minnesota advances in the playoffs, a 120-day confinement could run into the the start of the 2021-22 season. Obviously, the Timberwolves are unlikely to go that far. But even if they miss the postseason entirely, that’d cut into Beasley’s offseason training.

Beasley was also accused of pointing a gun in the general direction of his son.

He signed a four-year, $60 million contract this offseason.