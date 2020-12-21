Raptors, OG Anunoby reportedly agree to four-year, $72 million extension

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2020, 7:12 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets
Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

OG Anunoby has the feel of a player ready to make a leap this season, for everything to click and for him to become part of the core future in Toronto along with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

The Raptors are going to pay Anunoby like he is that core guy.

Toronto and Anunoby have agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension of his rookie contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a good deal for both sides. The Raptors get Anunoby at what is a below-market price, and it will be a steal if his game does break out this season. Anunoby gets paid now and has a player option on that final year, so he can get back on the market and get a larger payday he exceeds the contract. Toronto also only gives up about $5 million in cap space for next summer; it still will have north of $20 million to chase free agents.

Anunoby averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season, shooting 39% from deep, playing primarily the three for Toronto. With the Raptors’ loss of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka this season, the team is counting on a step forward from Anunoby to help make up what was lost. Playing next to Siakam and VanVleet, Toronto is counting on Anunoby improving his catch-and-shoot game to space the floor for the team.

Check out the latest on the Toronto Raptors

NBA GMs predict Lakers to win title, Antetokounmpo to win MVP (again)
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
Predicting 2021 All-NBA teams
Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks
Winners and losers from Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signing with Bucks