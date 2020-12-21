Raptors, OG Anunoby reportedly agree to four-year, $72 million extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OG Anunoby has the feel of a player ready to make a leap this season, for everything to click and for him to become part of the core future in Toronto along with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

The Raptors are going to pay Anunoby like he is that core guy.

Toronto and Anunoby have agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension of his rookie contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension, including a player-option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports Head of Basketball Omar Wilkes tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020

This is a good deal for both sides. The Raptors get Anunoby at what is a below-market price, and it will be a steal if his game does break out this season. Anunoby gets paid now and has a player option on that final year, so he can get back on the market and get a larger payday he exceeds the contract. Toronto also only gives up about $5 million in cap space for next summer; it still will have north of $20 million to chase free agents.

Anunoby averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season, shooting 39% from deep, playing primarily the three for Toronto. With the Raptors’ loss of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka this season, the team is counting on a step forward from Anunoby to help make up what was lost. Playing next to Siakam and VanVleet, Toronto is counting on Anunoby improving his catch-and-shoot game to space the floor for the team.