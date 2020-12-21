Kevin Durant: ‘I’ll always be a Warrior in my heart’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was nothing but a love fest Monday between Kevin Durant and his former Warriors’ teammates and coach as the two sides prepared to face off in the NBA season opener Tuesday night.

Durant went on NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk with Kerith Burke and had nothing but praise for Curry and the Warriors team he moved on from a year ago, saying he still stays in touch with guys such as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

"I'm very grateful for my time in the Bay Area. I'll always be a Warrior in my heart." KD talks to @kerithburke about the relationships he has with his old Warriors teammates: https://t.co/zUmtawS2AZ pic.twitter.com/leOyxYznj6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2020

“It’s good to see from afar, see that everyone is doing well, and realize that these bonds that we created will never be broken no matter what jerseys we have on, no matter what part of the country we all live in. From Shaun [Livingston] to Andre [Iguodala], JaVale [McGee], Steph, Klay, Jordan Bell, Omri [Casspi], Nick Young. When you see guys you won a championship and had long playoff runs with, you have a different connection. I’m very grateful for my time in the Bay Area and I’ll always be a Warrior in my heart.”

Curry said Durant brought out the best in his game.

Steph Curry on his respect for KD growing even more when they were #Warriors teammates: “Absolutely. The great ones bring the best out of you. Hopefully I did that for him…You always find yourself in awe of stuff that he can do on the floor.” #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 21, 2020

Steve Kerr thinks like a coach, and when he watched the tape of Durant scoring 25 against Boston, he suddenly became worried (especially having to play the opener without Green).

Steve Kerr on KD: “I saw the Boston game the other night which was kinda scary for the rest of the league…More than anything I was thrilled to see Kevin look exactly the same. " #Nets #Warriors — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 21, 2020

A matchup of two teams with potential but questions about health will tip-off the NBA season at 7 Eastern Tuesday night on TNT (followed by the Clippers at the Lakers).