Kevin Durant: ‘I’ll always be a Warrior in my heart’

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
It was nothing but a love fest Monday between Kevin Durant and his former Warriors’ teammates and coach as the two sides prepared to face off in the NBA season opener Tuesday night.

Durant went on NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk with Kerith Burke and had nothing but praise for Curry and the Warriors team he moved on from a year ago, saying he still stays in touch with guys such as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“It’s good to see from afar, see that everyone is doing well, and realize that these bonds that we created will never be broken no matter what jerseys we have on, no matter what part of the country we all live in. From Shaun [Livingston] to Andre [Iguodala], JaVale [McGee], Steph, Klay, Jordan Bell, Omri [Casspi], Nick Young. When you see guys you won a championship and had long playoff runs with, you have a different connection. I’m very grateful for my time in the Bay Area and I’ll always be a Warrior in my heart.”

Curry said Durant brought out the best in his game.

Steve Kerr thinks like a coach, and when he watched the tape of Durant scoring 25 against Boston, he suddenly became worried (especially having to play the opener without Green).

A matchup of two teams with potential but questions about health will tip-off the NBA season at 7 Eastern Tuesday night on TNT (followed by the Clippers at the Lakers).

