Memphis changes course, will not allow fans at games to start season

For the Grizzlies two home preseason games against the Hawks — including one Saturday night — Memphis allowed a limited number of fans in FedEx Forum to watch.

No more. After seeing the spike in cases in Tennessee and consulting with local health officials, the Grizzlies are going to start the season without fans in the building, it has announced.

PRESS RELEASE: Consistent with pending recommendations from local public health officials, @memgrizz and @Memphis_MBB home games at @FedExForum will be played without fans in attendance until further notice. pic.twitter.com/sxE0d3qvuF — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 20, 2020

This is not just the Grizzlies, it is also the case for the University of Memphis basketball team.

Just six NBA teams will allow a limited number of fans into games to start the season: Houston, Utah, New Orleans, Cleveland, Orlando, and the Toronto Raptors, playing in Tampa.

The NBA hopes that when the number of COVID-19 cases drop in parts of the country — and as the vaccines become more widely distributed — other teams will be able to bring in a limited number of fans for games.