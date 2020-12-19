Wizards’ center Thomas Bryant fined $45,000 for contact with referee

By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2020, 1:01 PM EST
0 Comments

Thomas Bryant was pissed off, Blake Griffin had just thrown him to the ground.

Bryant bounced up looking to fight and a referee Jonathan Sterling jumped in between them — and then Bryant shoved Sterling multiple times, trying to push him out of the way to get to Griffin (who, like the veteran he is, though the entire thing was funny).

That shoving of Sterling got Bryant fined $45,000 by the NBA for “repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official.”

Griffin received a Flagrant 1 foul for the play, and Bryant earned one for contact with Sterling. Bryant was ejected a couple of minutes later for picking up a second technical for hanging on the rim after a dunk.

Washington is going to rely on Bryant this season to anchor them on defense and be a rim-running big around Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. The Wizards will go as far as their defense can take them this season, and a lot of that responsibility falls on Bryant — they need him to be better. And keep his head about him.

Check out more on the Washington Wizards

NBA GMs predict Lakers to win title, Antetokounmpo to win MVP (again)
2020-21 Washington Wizards Content Day
PBT Podcast: What does Washington need to do to keep Bradley Beal? Eastern...
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
Predicting 2021 All-NBA teams