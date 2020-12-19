Wizards’ center Thomas Bryant fined $45,000 for contact with referee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thomas Bryant was pissed off, Blake Griffin had just thrown him to the ground.

Bryant bounced up looking to fight and a referee Jonathan Sterling jumped in between them — and then Bryant shoved Sterling multiple times, trying to push him out of the way to get to Griffin (who, like the veteran he is, though the entire thing was funny).

Thomas Bryant is PISSED after getting into a scuffle with Blake Griffin 👀 Blake just laughs him off pic.twitter.com/YQnsc60nlQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2020

That shoving of Sterling got Bryant fined $45,000 by the NBA for “repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official.”

Griffin received a Flagrant 1 foul for the play, and Bryant earned one for contact with Sterling. Bryant was ejected a couple of minutes later for picking up a second technical for hanging on the rim after a dunk.

Washington is going to rely on Bryant this season to anchor them on defense and be a rim-running big around Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. The Wizards will go as far as their defense can take them this season, and a lot of that responsibility falls on Bryant — they need him to be better. And keep his head about him.