Watch Zion Williams drop 31 on Milwaukee in final preseason game

Zion Williamson looks ready for the season.
It’s just a preseason game against a Milwaukee team sitting Giannis Antetokounmpo, but still the explosiveness of Zion going to the rim — and his ability to finish — was turning heads on Friday night as he scored 31 points with 9 rebounds.
The Pelicans need this Zion all season. New Orleans has questions about if they have enough shooting and defense to make the playoffs in a deep West; for them to do so Zion and Brandon Ingram need to take a step forward. Against the Bucks Friday, he looked healthy and like a player ready to make that leap.
In a few days Zion will get the chance to prove his improved play is not just a preseason thing.