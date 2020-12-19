Minnesota Timberwolves waive forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had looked pretty good for Minnesota in three preseason games, including a 17-point game against the Grizzlies, but he was on a training camp contract and always had an uphill battle to make the roster.
Hollis-Jefferson didn’t quite get there, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
The Timberwolves are waiving forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2020
This is a flexibility play for the Wolves. Allows them to keep an open roster spot in case a 2 for 1 or 3 for 2 trade materializes, or they suffer a big injury. There is a possibility that they bring back RHJ later as well, sources said. https://t.co/w7PMhWVW28
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 19, 2020
Hollis-Jefferson does a lot of things well and is a solid rotation player, a versatile defender who can guard two through four, he can get to the rim, is a good passer, and plays with real energy. The challenge is he’s a 6’6″ swingman who does not space the floor from three — he rarely shoots from beyond the arc. He didn’t take one three in the preseason and made just 13% of his attempts from deep last season.
Hollis-Jefferson was on a training camp deal in Minnesota because he didn’t have other options; it will be interesting to see if another team that needs wing depth snaps him up as a free agent. If not, he could eventually be back in Minnesota.