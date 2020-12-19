Draymond Green doubtful for Tuesday night opener against Brooklyn

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re not going to get Draymond Green covering Kevin Durant on opening night.

It looks that way, at least after Steve Kerr announced that Green did not practice with the team Saturday and doubtful for the game with a foot injury. Here is Kerr’s quote, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I know Draymond is disappointed to not practice today,” Kerr told reporters. “And maybe not play Tuesday night. But he’s also well aware that it’s a long season, 72 games. He’s going to get right, he’s going to be healthy and ready to roll when he is, and at that point, there’s a ton of basketball left. We’re being smart and Draymond understands the need to be so.”

Green tweaked his foot in a scrimmage a few days ago, and Kerr said the MRI is “clear” and that even if he doesn’t play on Tuesday Green will be with the team and is expected to play on the four-game road trip to start the season (including playing Milwaukee on Christmas Day).

This lack of Green likely means more Eric Paschall and rookie James Wiseman.

Good luck to those guys going against Durant the way he has looked in the preseason.