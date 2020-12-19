Atlanta rookie Onyeka Okongwu out for first two games of regular season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu will miss at least the first two games of the regular season because of a foot injury.

The team said Friday the 6-foot-9 center from Southern California was continuing his rehabilitation for an inflamed sesamoid bone in his left foot, including modified participation in contact practices. He has yet to be cleared for full team practices.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Onyeka Okongwu has continued his rehabilitation and participation in modified team practice with contact, progressing towards unlimited team practice. He will be reviewed again on 12/28. pic.twitter.com/OUNfV1kjDp — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 18, 2020

Okongwu’s condition will be re-evaluated on Dec. 28, the day of the Hawks’ home opener against Detroit. He will miss the first two games of the regular season at Chicago on Wednesday and at Memphis on Dec. 26.

Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta. He is expected to back up starter Clint Capela and give Atlanta a much-needed defensive presence off the bench.