Atlanta rookie Onyeka Okongwu out for first two games of regular season

Associated PressDec 19, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu will miss at least the first two games of the regular season because of a foot injury.

The team said Friday the 6-foot-9 center from Southern California was continuing his rehabilitation for an inflamed sesamoid bone in his left foot, including modified participation in contact practices. He has yet to be cleared for full team practices.

Okongwu’s condition will be re-evaluated on Dec. 28, the day of the Hawks’ home opener against Detroit. He will miss the first two games of the regular season at Chicago on Wednesday and at Memphis on Dec. 26.

Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta. He is expected to back up starter Clint Capela and give Atlanta a much-needed defensive presence off the bench.

