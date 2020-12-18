Report: Warriors signing Jeremy Lin for minor-league team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before Linsanity with the Knicks, Jeremy Lin began his career with the Warriors. They cut him after just 29 games.

We’ve come full circle.

Lin is back in Golden State trying to establish himself as an NBA player.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Jeremy Lin is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, pending letter of clearance from Chinese Basketball Association, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Source: Exhibit 10 deal for Jeremy Lin, once logistics are cleared. So he won’t be on the 15-man roster, but it gets him in their Santa Cruz system. https://t.co/5zHC5EVLVc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2020

The Warriors will waive Lin before the regular season. That gets his minor-league rights to Golden State’s affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Once he clears waivers, Lin will become an NBA free agent. He could sign with any NBA team.

But this ties him and the Golden State Warriors, helping each side get comfortable with each other. If Golden State needs another point guard beyond Stephen Curry, Brad Wanamaker and Nico Mannion during the season, Lin would be a prime candidate.

Lin would have the freedom to sign with another NBA team, though.

Lin played in China last season. But he wanted to return to the NBA. Apparently, he’s so eager to return, he’s willing to take a minor-league contract to be closer to the league.

He has a chance to find an NBA job somewhere during the season. But Lin struggled with the Raptors in his last NBA stint and is now 32. It’s far from guaranteed he’ll catch on somewhere.