Rajon Rondo denies accusations after being sued for allegedly shoving woman in parking lot

A woman who says she lives in the same Los Angeles apartment building as Rajon Rondo‘s girlfriend is suing the Atlanta Hawks guard and his girlfriend for more than $1 million over an alleged confrontation in the building’s parking lot. The woman claims Rondo cussed at her, shoved her, and the girlfriend physically assaulted her, leaving her with a permanent disability.

Rondo’s attorney vehemently denied the accusations to TMZ Sports (which broke the news of the lawsuit).