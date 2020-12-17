Predicting 2021 All-NBA teams

We’ve already predicted MVP and other awards for the upcoming season. Now up: Our guesses at 2021 All-NBA teams.

Kurt Helin

First team

Second team

Third team

Much like the NBA itself this season, the All-NBA teams feel wide open. The first team could end up the same as a year ago, although I am betting James Harden’s focus may not match the last few seasons, so he slid down to third team. The hardest question to answer is just what kind of bounce-back season Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have, both of them made my All-NBA team but it’s possible they don’t bounce all the way back.

Players just missing from my list who could easily make the cut include Pascal Siakam (Raptors), Paul George (Clippers), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), Chris Paul (Suns), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Russell Westbrook (Wizards), Rudy Gobert (Jazz) and Khris Middleton (Bucks).

Dan Feldman

First team

Guard: Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

Guard: Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Forward: LeBron James (Lakers)

Center: Anthony Davis (Lakers)

Second team

Guard: Trae Young (Hawks)

Guard: Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Forward: Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Forward: Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Center: Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Third team

Guard: James Harden (Rockets)

Guard: Devin Booker (Suns)

Forward: Kevin Durant (Nets)

Forward: Jimmy Butler (Heat)

Center: Joel Embiid (76ers)

Returning from injury, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are big wildcards. An even bigger unknown: James Harden’s effort and focus while playing through his trade request.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker could split guard votes from the Suns’ backcourt. Ditto Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook with the Wizards. Maybe this is finally the year Jrue Holiday, now with the Bucks, gets the consideration he deserves (though he’ll have to play more like he did the previous two seasons than last season). Ben Simmons is also in the mix. If healthier, Kyrie Irving could push for a spot.

Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have been juggling All-NBA center spots over the last three years. They again look like the main contenders at the position. Will Davis play enough center on a Lakers team with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell? Probably. But if Davis slides to forward, that’d open a slot for Towns or Gobert.

A second-teamer last season, Pascal Siakam could take another jump and make another All-NBA team even amid increased competition at forward.