PBT Podcast: What does Washington need to do to keep Bradley Beal? Eastern Conference preview

By Kurt HelinDec 17, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
The Washington Wizards’ clear goal is to make the playoffs this season, and they are banking on Russell Westbrook to help fit well with Bradley Beal and lift the team to a level they were not sold John Wall could.

Is that the smart play? Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington joins me to talk about what Beal wants if he is going to stay in Washington, and if a team with Thomas Bryant, Davis Bertans, and Rui Hachimura can become a solid playoff team in the East.

We then discuss all of the Eastern conference, from Milwaukee and Miami at the top through an interesting to watch but not very good Charlotte team.

