Watch Stephen Curry score 29 points in 28 minutes for Warriors

By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry looked like his vintage self — curling off screens and draining deep threes, or driving the lane and hitting acrobatic layups — on his way to scoring 29 points in an exhibition game in just 28 minutes. Golden State fans needed to see that again this preseason.

Curry shot 11-of-21 from the floor, 5-of-13 (38.5%) from three, and while there were a couple of cold patches, he showed he could carry this Warriors team.

He may have to carry them. While the bench had some poster dunks and played with good energy, the Warriors were +7 with Curry on the court but -8 in the 19 minutes he sat. That could be a recurring theme for the Warriors this season.

Sacramento won the game on a Kyle Guy three as time expired.

