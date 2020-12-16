Watch Stephen Curry score 29 points in 28 minutes for Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry looked like his vintage self — curling off screens and draining deep threes, or driving the lane and hitting acrobatic layups — on his way to scoring 29 points in an exhibition game in just 28 minutes. Golden State fans needed to see that again this preseason.

Curry shot 11-of-21 from the floor, 5-of-13 (38.5%) from three, and while there were a couple of cold patches, he showed he could carry this Warriors team.

Steph has 11 of the first 15 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xXG0OZNnAT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 16, 2020

He may have to carry them. While the bench had some poster dunks and played with good energy, the Warriors were +7 with Curry on the court but -8 in the 19 minutes he sat. That could be a recurring theme for the Warriors this season.

Sacramento won the game on a Kyle Guy three as time expired.