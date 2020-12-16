Watch Kyle Guy drain game-winning three to lift Kings past Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Guy, who jumped on board in Sacramento on a two-way contract just before the bubble restart, made his case to be part of the regular 15-man roster on Tuesday night.

Guy drained a three-pointer as time expired to give Sacramento a 114-113 win over Golden State in a nationally televised exhibition game.

KYLE GUY CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/D7hkrsATOI — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 16, 2020

This was a play Luke Walton and the Kings’ coaching staff drew up for Guy, reports James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area. The Kings wanted the ball in the hands of their hottest shooter — Guy finished the night with 20 points, shooting 6-of-10 from three.

More play like that will earn Guy regular season run, and from there he hopes a full-time spot on the roster. If the former Virginia star keeps playing like this, it’s going to be hard to deny him.