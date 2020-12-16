Rockets’ guard Chris Clemons reportedly suffers torn Achilles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rockets’ Chris Clemons is a guy who is a grinder. A 5’9″ guard from a small college (Campbell College in North Carolina), he was undrafted, played his way into a two-way contract with the Rockets, then saw that converted into a regular contract. While Clemons’ deal was not guaranteed this season, he appeared to be on a path to make the 15-man roster.

Tuesday night Clemons went down with what reportedly is a torn Achilles. We’re not going to show you the actual injury; this video sums it all up.

Prayers up to Chris Clemons, who was taken off the floor in a wheelchair after an apparent non-contact injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pCTpf9oOdk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2020

Initial diagnosis on Rockets guard Chris Clemons is a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. MRI on Wednesday morning to confirm. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2020

Clemons was likely to get steady minutes this season behind John Wall. If, as feared, Clemons is out for the season, the Rockets can keep camp invitee Jerian Grant or try to find a free agent guard still available (Shabazz Napier, J.J. Barea, and Yogi Ferrell among others are still on the market).