Rockets’ guard Chris Clemons reportedly suffers torn Achilles

By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2020, 2:38 AM EST
The Rockets’ Chris Clemons is a guy who is a grinder. A 5’9″ guard from a small college (Campbell College in North Carolina), he was undrafted, played his way into a two-way contract with the Rockets, then saw that converted into a regular contract. While Clemons’ deal was not guaranteed this season, he appeared to be on a path to make the 15-man roster.

Tuesday night Clemons went down with what reportedly is a torn Achilles. We’re not going to show you the actual injury; this video sums it all up.

Clemons was likely to get steady minutes this season behind John Wall. If, as feared, Clemons is out for the season, the Rockets can keep camp invitee Jerian Grant or try to find a free agent guard still available (Shabazz Napier, J.J. Barea, and Yogi Ferrell among others are still on the market).

