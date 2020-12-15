PBT Podcast: Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signs, plus Western Conference Preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has chosen to stay in Milwaulkee, which is fantastic for the Bucks, maybe good for the league, but bad for the free agent market next summer.

The Bucks are title contenders this season, and for the foreseeable future, but will they keep spending to stay at that level? Were does Antetokounmpo’s decision leave Miami, Dallas, and other teams interested in him? Myself and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports get into all of that.

Then jump into previewing the Western Conference and discuss if any team can knock the Lakers off the mountain top. The Clippers have the talent but will they have the chemistry? Denver is up and coming, Dallas has a potential MVP, Utah and Portland should be improved, but are any of them a threat to LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.