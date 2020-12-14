Pelicans’ Zion Williamson drops 26 in preseason debut (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson was attacking the rim from the opening tip of his preseason debut Monday — the only way most players were going to stop him is to foul him.

This may not be a smart move anymore as Williamson drained 10-of-11 free throws on his way to 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Maybe most importantly on the night, Williamson played 33 minutes — there were no restrictions and he got a lot of run.

After the game, Williamson said he had spent a large part of the offseason working on his free throws — “free money” at the line, as he put it — because he gets fouled a lot and shot just 64% at the stripe last season.

New Pelicans’ coach Stan Van Gundy said Williamson stood out with his free throws and defensive rebounding — he had eight on his way to 11 total rebounds.

Once again, the Williamson and Brandon Ingram combination looked seamless and hard to stop as Ingram scored 22 on his own on 7-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three.

New Orleans beat Miami 114-92 in a game where Tyler Herro led the Heat with 17 points.