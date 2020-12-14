Noah Vonleh tests positive for coronavirus, getting cut by Bulls

By Dan FeldmanDec 14, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Bulls big Noah Vonleh
The Bulls played a preseason game last night without Noah Vonleh, Tomas Satoransky, Luke Kornet and Devon Dotson, which raised questions about coronavirus.

Vonleh revealed he test positive – and that Chicago is waiving him.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Vonleh was on an unguaranteed contract. The Bulls already had 15 players with guaranteed salaries. The regular-season roster limit is 15 players on standard contracts.

So, Vonleh was likely getting waived, regardless.

Still, this is an unfortunate way for his longshot regular-season roster push to end. Hopefully, he recovers quickly and smoothly.

This situation is distinctive with Chicago waiving Vonleh. But teams handling coronavirus diagnoses is an ongoing concern.