Noah Vonleh tests positive for coronavirus, getting cut by Bulls

The Bulls played a preseason game last night without Noah Vonleh, Tomas Satoransky, Luke Kornet and Devon Dotson, which raised questions about coronavirus.
Vonleh revealed he test positive – and that Chicago is waiving him.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Noah Vonleh issues statement to @YahooSports on testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Uhtgd79qCx
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 14, 2020
Vonleh was on an unguaranteed contract. The Bulls already had 15 players with guaranteed salaries. The regular-season roster limit is 15 players on standard contracts.
So, Vonleh was likely getting waived, regardless.
Still, this is an unfortunate way for his longshot regular-season roster push to end. Hopefully, he recovers quickly and smoothly.
This situation is distinctive with Chicago waiving Vonleh. But teams handling coronavirus diagnoses is an ongoing concern.