Noah Vonleh tests positive for coronavirus, gets cut by Bulls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bulls played a preseason game last night without Noah Vonleh, Tomas Satoransky, Luke Kornet and Devon Dotson, which raised questions about coronavirus.

Vonleh revealed he test positive – and that Chicago is waiving him.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Noah Vonleh issues statement to @YahooSports on testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Uhtgd79qCx — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 14, 2020

Vonleh was on an unguaranteed contract. The Bulls already had 15 players with guaranteed salaries. The regular-season roster limit is 15 players on standard contracts.

So, Vonleh was likely getting waived, regardless.

Still, this is an unfortunate way for his longshot regular-season roster push to end. Hopefully, he recovers quickly and smoothly.

This situation is distinctive with Chicago waiving Vonleh. But teams handling coronavirus diagnoses is an ongoing concern.