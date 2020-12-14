Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were allegations of salary-cap circumvention when Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers over the Lakers and Raptors last year.

Now, Clippers executive Jerry West is accused in a lawsuit of promising to pay (but not actually paying) a claimed Leonard confidante to help lure Leonard to L.A. and even funnel money to Leonard’s uncle/adviser, Dennis Robertson.

TMZ:

Johnny Wilkes spells out how he agreed to work with West for a small fortune in exchange for help getting Kawhi in a Clippers uni.

he’s suing West and the Clippers for breach of contract and more.

In the suit, Wilkes claims he told West he’d only help if the Clippers would pay him $2.5 MILLION … and Wilkes claims West agreed to the terms.

Wilkes also says he helped facilitate a deal between West and Kawhi’s uncle … in which West agreed to give Uncle Dennis a Southern California home and a travel expense account.

Remember, just because something is claimed in a lawsuit doesn’t mean it hold veracity.

But within the NBA, these allegations are serious.

In 2015, the Clippers were fine $250,000 for attempting to circumvent the salary cap with DeAndre Jordan by arranging a sponsorship deal.

Actually executing a plan to pay Robertson under the table? The NBA could fine the Clippers up to $6 million, suspend people involved, strip the team of draft picks and even void Leonard’s contract.

Of course, there’s a long way between someone alleging this secret deal and the NBA determining a violation actually happened.