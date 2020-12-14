As had been expected, Detroit Pistons waive LiAngelo Ball

By Kurt HelinDec 14, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
0 Comments

LiAngelo Ball comes with big-name brothers selected in the top three in the draft (and a father more than willing to promote that fact at the top of his lungs), but scouts and front offices have never seen the middle Ball brother the same way.

The Detroit Pistons brought in LiAngelo on a training camp contract, but he never touched the floor in their first two preseason games, and on Sunday Detroit waived Ball as had been expected.

While another team could pick up Ball off waivers, he is more likely to be bound for the G-League or to play overseas.

The Pistons head into the new season after a confusing offseason.

