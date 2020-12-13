Watch rookie Isaac Okoro hit game-winning layup for Cleveland

Preseason or not, Isaac Okoro had a first NBA game to remember.
Okoro scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to spark a Cleveland comeback against Indiana, and then he hit the game-winning layup with 0.3 left to get the Cavaliers the win.
ISAAC OKORO FOR THE WIN! 🚨#NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/hdKRlIJfp9
— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 13, 2020
It’s a good sign for the Cavs.
Cleveland took Okoro — one of the best pure athletes in this year’s draft and a strong perimeter defender — with the No. 5 pick this past draft. Okoro used that athleticism to get to the rim, where he was 4-of-5 shooting. The concern with Okoro was his outside shot, but he was 2-4 on the night from three.
If his jump shot comes around, Okoro could be the best player out of this draft.
His debut should give Cleveland fans hope.