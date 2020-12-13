Mark Cuban optimistic fans will fill NBA arenas during final months of season

Mark Cuban is optimistic by nature. The Dallas Mavericks’ owner is smart, he does the research, but his default position on most things comes back to a positive, optimistic outlook.

That’s true of his view on the NBA handling the coronavirus heading into this season. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine, Cuban said he believes there will be arenas full of fans for the season’s final months.

"Those last couple of months of the NBA season are going to be incredible." Mark Cuban tells Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine he’s confident a vaccine will help get NBA arenas rocking by the spring. pic.twitter.com/HmDlKGbdu5 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 13, 2020

“I am so ready for basketball again, I am so ready for us to get some normalcy. Let me say this, I am a big believer in the vaccines. I’m a geeky guy who does a lot of the research on this stuff, it’s my personal belief that by March, April at the latest, we’re going to have a huge snap back where most of the people in the country will have had access to it if they wanted it, people will have taken it, and people are going to be going nuts just to go outside, to go to games, to yell and scream and not worry about it and have fun.

“I think those last couple months of the NBA season are going to be incredible, where people are going nuts at games, fans are going to sports bars to watch games. Every game becomes an event. It’s just going to be really, really exciting.

“If we can just keep everybody healthy, or as healthy as we can, get us into March and April, things are going to get really fun.”

For all of our sakes, I hope Cuban is right because it means we as a nation will have turned the corner against the pandemic.

Of course, it’s never that simple. Ensuring there are enough viable vaccines and getting them to people across the nation is a mammoth undertaking. Then there are plenty of people who don’t want to take the vaccine — including among NBA players and staff (the league is planning an education program on the vaccine before it gets to the time players have to make a decision). Even after getting the vaccine, will people be ready to jump back into their old lives as if nothing happened, going to sporting events and other large gatherings?

There are a lot of questions, but Cuban could well be right about the final part of the NBA season being wild — and played in front of fans.