Ja Morant picks up where he left off: 20 points, 11 assists (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant has picked up where he left off — and may be a little better.

It’s just the preseason, but Morant put up an impressive 20 points with 11 assists on the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night in a 107-105 Grizzlies win. Morant was a master of the pick-and-roll, watch him consistently pin the trail man on his back, then find space to go right at Karl-Anthony Towns and make a play.

Most pundits expect Memphis to take half-a-step back this season — call it a consolidation season if you wish — especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow both expected to miss the start of the season recovering from injuries. The West is deep and unforgiving.

Morant, however, may well still have the Grizzlies in the hunt for a bottom playoff seed — or a spot in the play-in-tournament — with this level of play. The Grizzlies have a special franchise anchor in this point guard.