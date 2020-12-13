Dunk of the Night: Charlotte’s Miles Bridges puts Chris Boucher in a poster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The big takeaway from the Charlotte Hornets’ first preseason game: This team is going to be fun to watch.

They have rookie LaMelo Ball making Magic Johnson-style passes, Gordon Hayward is getting off his shots, and don’t forget Miles Bridges can throw down a dunk like this.

RIP Chris Boucher.

Bridges had the best dunk of the night in the NBA. This feels like it might be a season we show a lot of Hornets’ highlights.