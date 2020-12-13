Dunk of the Night: Charlotte’s Miles Bridges puts Chris Boucher in a poster

By Kurt HelinDec 13, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
The big takeaway from the Charlotte Hornets’ first preseason game: This team is going to be fun to watch.

They have rookie LaMelo Ball making Magic Johnson-style passes, Gordon Hayward is getting off his shots, and don’t forget Miles Bridges can throw down a dunk like this.

RIP Chris Boucher.

Bridges had the best dunk of the night in the NBA. This feels like it might be a season we show a lot of Hornets’ highlights.

