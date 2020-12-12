Stephen Curry has taken his pregame tunnel shot to a new level (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome back, Stephen Curry. We missed you.

Curry and the Warriors were back on the court Saturday night for their first preseason game, but before that tip-off Curry took his pregame tunnel shot. The Chase Center doesn’t have the good baseline angle that Curry shot from at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, so he improvised.

Steph’s new tunnel shot 💦 pic.twitter.com/u8kyTO9syw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 13, 2020

Steph is taking his pre-game “tunnel” shot to a new level 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qrDtP8kMQK — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 13, 2020

Once the game started, Curry was being Curry.

Anyone else miss watching Steph drain threes?? pic.twitter.com/rPcErXTUVN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 13, 2020

We will see how good the Warriors are with Klay Thompson sidelined and Kelly Oubre Jr. in his place, but if nothing else the Warriors will be entertaining.

And Curry will keep on knocking down his pregame tunnel shot.