Stephen Curry has taken his pregame tunnel shot to a new level (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 12, 2020, 9:27 PM EST
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Welcome back, Stephen Curry. We missed you.

Curry and the Warriors were back on the court Saturday night for their first preseason game, but before that tip-off Curry took his pregame tunnel shot. The Chase Center doesn’t have the good baseline angle that Curry shot from at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, so he improvised.

Once the game started, Curry was being Curry.

We will see how good the Warriors are with Klay Thompson sidelined and Kelly Oubre Jr. in his place, but if nothing else the Warriors will be entertaining.

And Curry will keep on knocking down his pregame tunnel shot.

