LaMelo Ball puts on passing show in NBA preseason debut

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are going to be must-watch this season.

LaMelo, the No. 3 pick of the Hornets, made his NBA preseason debut on Saturday night and he showed off some of the passing skills that wowed scouts.

Ball’s size — he’s 6’7″ — also was evident as he pulled down 10 rebounds for the game. Ball uses that size both to grab boards then push the ball in transition, plus he can see over the defense which leads to some of his impressive passes.

LaMelo shot 0-of-5 shooting on the night, but his debut impressed one former star.