Atlanta’s Kris Dunn to miss start of season with right knee issue

By Kurt HelinDec 12, 2020, 5:53 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
0 Comments

Last season, when Trae Young went to the bench the Atlanta Hawks fell apart — they were 8.4 points per 100 possessions worse without him (stats via Cleaning the Glass). That’s why Atlanta went out and got Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn, to provide some guard depth when Young heads to the bench.

Now Atlanta is going to start the season without Dunn, the team announced Saturday.

This means at a minimum, Dunn misses the first three games of the season, but it’s probably a few more.

Dunn signed a two-year, $9.8 million contract to come to Atlanta (the second year is a player option). He’s there to provide defense off the bench, both backing up the point and playing the two (he can guard multiple positions). Atlanta is going to have to get by without that defense the first handful of games this season.

Check out more on the Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks
NBA games are back: Watch Trae Young nutmeg Nikola Vucevic
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. Bucks
Report: Bucks lowered offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic due to Jrue Holiday trade
Danilo Gallinar vs. Hawks
Report: More than a quarter of Danilo Gallinari’s Hawks contract unguaranteed