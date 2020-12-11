Report: Gary Trent Jr. declined Trail Blazers’ extension offer

As a 2018 second-round pick who signed a three-year contract, Trail Blazers wing Gary Trent Jr. is eligible for an extension worth up to:

2021-22: $12 million

$12 million 2022-23: $12.96 million

$12.96 million 2023-24: $13.92 million

$13.92 million 2024-25: $14.88 million

$14.88 million Total: $53.76 million

Is that enough for the 21-year-old sharpshooter who had an awesome bubble? Or would he rather wait until 2021 restricted free agency, when he’ll be eligible for any amount up to a max contract?

Jason Quick of The Athletic:

Gary Trent Jr. says he intends to play the season out and become a restricted free agent rather than negotiate a contract extension. In a sense, this is him betting on himself rather than trying to nail down the security of a multi-year deal. Good incentive for him to play well — Jason Quick (@jwquick) December 10, 2020

Trent will probably get more next summer. He had shown flashes of progress before the bubble, and he proved he’s more than just shooter. His toughness helps him defend and penetrate inside the arc. Though he won’t sustain the 48% 3-point shooting he had in the bubble, he doesn’t need to.

But $53.76 million is a lot of money for someone who’d been earning just a minimum salary. There’s definitely risk with this plan.

Trent is betting on himself, which will be pretty darn exciting next season and into the offseason.