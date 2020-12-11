Report: Gary Trent Jr. declined Trail Blazers’ extension offer

By Dan FeldmanDec 11, 2020, 1:08 PM EST
Trail Blazers wing Gary Trent Jr.
Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images
0 Comments

As a 2018 second-round pick who signed a three-year contract, Trail Blazers wing Gary Trent Jr. is eligible for an extension worth up to:

  • 2021-22: $12 million
  • 2022-23: $12.96 million
  • 2023-24: $13.92 million
  • 2024-25: $14.88 million
  • Total: $53.76 million

Is that enough for the 21-year-old sharpshooter who had an awesome bubble? Or would he rather wait until 2021 restricted free agency, when he’ll be eligible for any amount up to a max contract?

Jason Quick of The Athletic:

Trent will probably get more next summer. He had shown flashes of progress before the bubble, and he proved he’s more than just shooter. His toughness helps him defend and penetrate inside the arc. Though he won’t sustain the 48% 3-point shooting he had in the bubble, he doesn’t need to.

But $53.76 million is a lot of money for someone who’d been earning just a minimum salary. There’s definitely risk with this plan.

Trent is betting on himself, which will be pretty darn exciting next season and into the offseason.