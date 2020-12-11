NBA games are back: Watch Trae Young nutmeg Nikola Vucevic

By Kurt HelinDec 11, 2020, 8:57 PM EST
0 Comments

Trae Young knows no chill.

It’s opening night of the preseason, everyone is just trying to get their legs under them and get a feel for NBA game speed again, but Trae Young is out there throwing the nutmeg assist on Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic.

Atlanta is on top of my “League Pass watch list” — this team is going to be entertaining (on both ends, they are not going to play much defense in the ATL this year). Young surrounded by Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and Clint Capela, will be a show. They were on the opening night of preseason.

It’s just the preseason, but it is good to see the NBA — and the Hawks — back.