NBA games are back: Watch Trae Young nutmeg Nikola Vucevic

Trae Young knows no chill.

It’s opening night of the preseason, everyone is just trying to get their legs under them and get a feel for NBA game speed again, but Trae Young is out there throwing the nutmeg assist on Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic.

Atlanta is on top of my “League Pass watch list” — this team is going to be entertaining (on both ends, they are not going to play much defense in the ATL this year). Young surrounded by Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and Clint Capela, will be a show. They were on the opening night of preseason.

LOBS ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/v9oxTrCsCa — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 12, 2020

Bogi is a bucket 😤 pic.twitter.com/JP4ghmGL7K — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 12, 2020

It’s just the preseason, but it is good to see the NBA — and the Hawks — back.